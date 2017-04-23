Sports Listen

Local bulldog named Drake University's beautiful bulldog

April 23, 2017
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The blue tutu and diamond necklace that Prudence was wearing helped win over the judges at this year’s Beautiful Bulldog contest at Drake University.

The 2 1/2-year-old bulldog owned by Angela and Tom Miller of Des Moines won the contest on Sunday. The tongue-in-cheek contest is the opening event of the Drake Relays, a prestigious track and field meet to be held at Drake Stadium.

Drake athletic director Sandy Hatfield, who served as a judge, says Prudence is “just gorgeous.”

Student body President Thalia Anguiana was another judge. She says there’s just something about Prudence’s face that made her beautiful.

More than 1,000 people watched the contest as 38 bulldogs competed. Another 4,000 watched live online.

