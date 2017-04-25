Sports Listen

Trending:

Shutdown a no-go?Cuts to civilian DoD jobs?TSP director stepping down
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Main parachute not found…

Main parachute not found connected to skydiver who died

By master April 25, 2017 10:00 am < a min read
Share

BARRE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say the main parachute being used by an experienced skydiver wasn’t attached to him when his body was found in a New York field.

The Orleans County sheriff’s office says 30-year-old Erick Miller went skydiving with another person Saturday evening and jumped from a plane as it flew over the town of Barre, 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Rochester.

When the other person landed, Miller couldn’t be found. His body was later found in an open field.

Officials say Miller’s main parachute was found nearby, but it wasn’t attached to him. Authorities say it’s unclear why his backup parachute didn’t deploy automatically.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

The investigation into the death is continuing.

Miller, from the Rochester suburb of Irondequoit (uh-RAHN’-duh-kwoyt), had made more than 700 skydiving jumps.

Related Topics
All News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Main parachute not found…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman inaugurates White House bowling alley

Fed Photo of the Day

President Trump congratulates record-breaking astronaut

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7998 0.0582 1.73%
L 2020 25.3319 0.1523 2.91%
L 2030 28.1623 0.2652 4.13%
L 2040 30.2936 0.3341 4.73%
L 2050 17.3557 0.2175 5.28%
G Fund 15.3001 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.7518 -0.0275 0.93%
C Fund 32.9402 0.3536 6.07%
S Fund 43.3001 0.4822 4.57%
I Fund 26.9514 0.6699 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.