Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Mother of South Carolina…

Mother of South Carolina cold case suspect dies

By master
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 7:59 pm < a min read
Share

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman whose son faces seven murder charges has died.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said that 70-year-old Regina Ann Tague was found dead Sunday morning in her home by her husband. Clevenger says she is the mother of Todd Kohlhepp, who is charged with four notorious slayings at a motorcycle store in 2003 and three more recent killings. The real-estate agent was arrested in November after a woman was found chained on his property.

Tague said in a CBS television interview in November that her son was misunderstood and not a monster.

The coroner said law enforcement officials investigated Tague’s death and found no indication of foul play. He expected to release the cause of death on Monday.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Mother of South Carolina…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.