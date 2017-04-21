Sports Listen

Officials identify 2 officers wounded in fatal shootout

By master
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 7:50 am < a min read
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two officers who were wounded in a shootout at a South Carolina home that left one man dead.

Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus says officers were responding to a report of a man shooting at a woman about 6 p.m. Thursday when he came out of the home in Hardeeville firing his gun. The officers returned fire, killing him.

Malphrus says Deputy Justin Smith was shot in the shoulder and hand. He’s been with the department for two years. Hardeeville police Sgt. Kelvin Grant was wounded in the armpit. He’s been with the department since 2010. Both were being treated at a Savannah, Georgia, hospital.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

The races of the suspect and officers were not available Friday morning.

