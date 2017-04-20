Pot fans observe 4/20 holiday with smoke-outs, high hike

SEATTLE (AP) — From Capitol Hill to Hippie Hill, marijuana enthusiasts observed their 4/20 holiday Thursday with public smoke-outs, parties and, yes, great deals on weed.

Before the clock even hit 4:20 p.m., there were arrests in the nation’s capital, as police took seven people into custody at a demonstration that involved handing out joints to congressional staff members.

Pot fans in Los Angeles went for a cannabis-fueled hike, and in Portland, Maine, an author gave away more than 200 grams of marijuana to a long line of fans.

Overcast skies and drizzle didn’t stop thousands of people — many in costume — from gathering at a park near the Colorado Capitol.

Advertisement

At 4:20 p.m., they lit up and sent out a raucous cheer — as well as a cloud of smoke that lingered in the humid air.

The annual celebration of cannabis culture gave activists an opportunity to reflect on how far they’ve come — recreational use of marijuana is now legal in eight states and the nation’s capital — and on the national political tone, with Trump administration officials reprising talking points from the heyday of the war on drugs.

“We’re looking at an attorney general who wants to bring America back into the 1980s in terms of drug policy,” said Vivian McPeak, a founder of Hempfest in Seattle. “I’m skeptical they can put the cannabis genie back into the bottle.”

President Donald Trump hasn’t clarified what his approach to marijuana will be, but Attorney General Jeff Sessions opposes the drug’s legalization and this month ordered a review of the government’s marijuana policy, which has included a largely hands-off approach in legal marijuana states.

This year’s 4/20 party follows successful legalization campaigns in California, Nevada, Maine and Massachusetts, which joined Alaska, Colorado, Oregon and Washington as states that allow recreational marijuana. More than half of all states now allow medical marijuana.

In California, tens of thousands of people flocked to events that ranged from marijuana cooking classes to the annual bacchanal on Hippie Hill in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

Some revelers on Hippie Hill complained the event was less free-spirited than in the past. Security checked IDs and turned away people who didn’t have them, leading to some angry exchanges.

“People were joking in the line to get in, ‘What is this? Coachella,'” said Tara Scott, 42, referring to the giant California music festival.

About two dozen pot fans in the Los Angeles area opted for a morning celebration, gathering at a trailhead in the Altadena foothills for “High’ke,” a 2.5-mile trek that promised joints to everyone who made it to the 5,600-foot peak of Mount Lowe.

Anna Acosta, 49, said she hoped to revel in the “camaraderie of being out in nature with a bunch of nature-loving, tree-loving, like-minded people.”

Pot shops in some legal marijuana states were offering discounts. In Alaska, though, regulators put a damper on promotions, warning retail shops about an “alarming amount of social media advertisements for 4/20 celebrations” that violate state rules against certain activities, such as games or competitions, that encourage pot sales.

A shop in Seattle was hosting a block party, and a nearby sex-toy business was offering a class about how marijuana can improve intimate relations.

Legalization opponents weren’t going quietly. Smart Approaches to Marijuana said drug policy experts and elected leaders convened in Atlanta for a summit featuring Barry McCaffrey, the former drug czar under President Bill Clinton, and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

“Smart drug policy starts with science and research, not ideology or profit,” McCaffrey said in a news release from the organization.

___

Associated Press writers Ben Nuckols in Washington, D.C.; Becky Bohrer in Juneau, Alaska; Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine; Paul Elias in San Francisco; and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this report.