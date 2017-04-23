Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Pilot killed in crash…

Pilot killed in crash of replica WWI-era plane in California

By master
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 7:50 pm < a min read
Share

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot was killed when a replica World War I-era biplane crashed in a field on California’s central coast.

The San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s office says the single-engine, open-cockpit plane went down shortly after takeoff from a private airfield Sunday.

Spokesman Tony Cipolla says the pilot, the only person aboard, died at the scene in Paso Robles, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles. The pilot has not been identified.

Sheriff’s department photos show the plane on its side with broken wings and a crumpled front end.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Ian Gregor with the Federal Aviation Administration says it’s a replica Appleby Nieuport 28 from 1976. The original biplanes were built starting in 1917, according to the National Air and Space Museum.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Related Topics
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Pilot killed in crash…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.