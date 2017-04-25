Sports Listen

Police say small-plane crash killed man, injured his son

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say the crash of a small plane in Connecticut has killed a man and injured his son.

The crash happened Monday evening on a road next to Meriden-Markham Airport, in Wallingford near the Meriden border.

Police say 56-year-old Cheshire resident Joseph Tomanelli was killed and 21-year-old David Tomanelli has been hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The son was found conscious and alert near the plane’s wreckage.

Meriden’s Record-Journal newspaper (http://bit.ly/2pZKCsp ) says emergency dispatchers received several reports of thick black smoke spewing from where the plane crashed.

Area resident Joy Heavens says she was surprised by a loud noise. She says she heard something that “sounded like a big boom.”

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

___

Information from: Record-Journal, http://www.record-journal.com

