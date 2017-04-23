Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police search for missing…

Police search for missing boy in California; father arrested

By master
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 9:35 pm 1 min read
Share

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Police in Southern California on Sunday finished their search of a park where the passed-out father of a missing 5-year-old boy was found over the weekend and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

South Pasadena Police Chief Art Miller said that investigators have had a difficult time getting answers from the boy’s father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., who was arrested Saturday on child endangerment and child abduction after paramedics found him passed out in South Pasadena’s Arroyo Park.

Investigators don’t know why the man was unconscious, Miller said, adding that there is no evidence he was attacked.

Andressian’s statements have been “convoluted and contradictory,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Bergner said.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

The mother of Aramazd Andressian Jr. reported Saturday that her estranged husband had failed to drop the boy off at a pre-arranged meeting place. The parents are divorcing and share custody.

The boy was last seen by his mother on Tuesday when the two spoke through a video call. The boy was supposed to speak to his mother via video call again on Thursday but that did not happen, officials said.

Miller asked the public to report if they had recently spotted the father’s car, described as a silver four-door 2004 BMW. The car was seen early Friday morning in Orange County.

Andressian’s bail was initially set at $100,000, but detectives later went back to a judge to explain the boy is still missing and provide additional information about the circumstances. The judge then upped Andressian’s bail to $10 million, Miller said.

Related Topics
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police search for missing…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.