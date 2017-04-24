Sports Listen

Trending:

DISA: Life after CACWhere diversity hiring falls shortWill DoD get its 2017 money?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Tennessee teacher planned to…

Tennessee teacher planned to take 15-year-old girl to Mexico

By DON THOMPSON AND KRISTIN J. BENDER April 24, 2017 3:48 pm < a min read
Share

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Court documents say a Tennessee teacher charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old student and driving her to California had planned to take the girl to Mexico and took a boat from San Diego on a test run.

Authorities credit the caretaker of a remote northern California property for helping police find her Thursday and arrest her alleged abductor, fired teacher Tad Cummins. She has returned home.

Federal court documents filed Monday show the 50-year-old Cummins switched vehicle license plates twice, disabled his vehicle’s GPS system, used aliases, altered his appearance, paid only in cash and used back roads during his nearly six weeks on the run.

The Associated Press is not naming the girl or her family members because she is an alleged victim of a sex crime.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Tennessee teacher planned to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP officers train on boat-handling techniques

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.