The Latest: Police: Building safe after active shooter alert

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on Dallas police responding to reports of a person with a gun at an office building (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Dallas police say an office building is safe following reports of a person with a gun, but have not confirmed that any shots were fired or said if anyone was injured or killed.

Police said on Twitter that the building was “made safe” at 12:49 p.m. Monday. Police say they are still in the early stages of investigations.

Television footage showed a heavy police response, including a SWAT team, at the office building near a multi-level highway interchange known as the High Five. A broken window could be seen on one of the upper floors of the mirrored tower.

Bailee Christian told KXAS-TV that she heard two gunshots — one while she was in the building and the other after she had been evacuated from her office. She says: “It was very intense in the moment, very scary.”

She said one of the police officers evacuating them had a small amount of blood on his arm, appearing to have a minor injury.

Police have said one officer was injured by debris.

11:30 a.m.

Dallas police say officers are responding to a possible active shooter situation at an office building in the city.

Police have provided no other details, including whether any shots have been fired or any injuries were reported in 911 calls Monday morning.

Television footage shows a heavy police response at a multi-story office building along an interstate in northern Dallas.

People can be seen milling around the office building.