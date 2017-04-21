Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Trooper's life explored as…

Trooper’s life explored as jurors weigh death for his killer

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 10:55 am < a min read
Share

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) — Jurors are learning about the life of a state police trooper gunned down in a 2014 ambush as they weigh a potential death sentence for his killer.

Bryon Dickson’s sister and one of his best friends testified Friday at the penalty phase of Eric Frein’s trial.

Frein (freen) opened fire outside the Blooming Grove state police barracks in northeastern Pennsylvania, killing Dickson and wounding a second trooper.

Frein’s lawyers are trying to keep him off death row.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Dickson older sister, Stacey Hinkley, says Frein “severed the Dickson sibling bond” when he took her brother’s life.

Dickson’s superior officer testified about a letter of commendation Dickson got for saving the life of a woman who swallowed a large number of pills after her husband fatally shot her son.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Trooper's life explored as…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy culinary specialists prepare bread dough aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7498 0.0253 1.73%
L 2020 25.2036 0.0689 2.91%
L 2030 27.9403 0.1219 4.13%
L 2040 30.0143 0.1544 4.73%
L 2050 17.1741 0.1013 5.28%
G Fund 15.2961 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7717 -0.0379 0.93%
C Fund 32.6855 0.2461 6.07%
S Fund 42.9386 0.4213 4.57%
I Fund 26.3219 0.1337 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.