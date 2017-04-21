Sports Listen

Woman convicted of charges in Oklahoma corpse-slashing trial

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma woman has been convicted of burglary and four other charges after she slashed the corpse of her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend.

A Tulsa County jury deliberated about four hours before finding Shaynna Lauren Sims guilty of all five counts related to the mutilation of Tabatha Lynch’s corpse in a casket at a Tulsa mortuary.

Lynch had died of natural causes on April 30, 2015, of natural causes at age 38.

The jury recommended up to 16 years in prison when a judge sentences Sims on June 1. Witnesses said Sims assured Sims’ family and friends that she was a makeup artist who wanted to help prepare Lynch’s body for a funeral viewing. Instead, they said, Sims cut body parts from the corpse, stole her shoes and slashed the corpse’s face

