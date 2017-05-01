Sports Listen

Trending:

Cutting EPA to the bone?Big-data Air Force recruitmentTrump budget targets student loan program
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » West Virginia officer killed…

West Virginia officer killed during pursuit identified

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 12:05 pm < a min read
Share

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — An officer killed in an accident during a pursuit of a suspected drunken driver had been with the Bluefield police force for nine years, officials said Wednesday.

Bluefield police administrative assistant Kevin Fleming said Lt. Aaron L. Crook was killed early Tuesday.

Fleming says funeral arrangements for Crook, who also was a former U.S. Marine, are pending.

Three other officers were treated for injuries at a hospital and released. State police are investigating the accident and details haven’t been released.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

The suspect, Morgan Smith Walker, 27, of Princeton, was arrested on charges including DUI causing death with reckless disregard, Mercer County Prosecutor George Sitler told WVNS-TV (http://bit.ly/2rTSWeq ).

According to a criminal complaint, officers saw Walker driving well above the posted speed limit, cross the center line and nearly hit a police cruiser before the pursuit started.

Walker was being held in the Southern Regional Jail on $50,000 bond. Jail records didn’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » West Virginia officer killed…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Acting CBP commissioner visits North Dakota

Today in History

1790: George Washington signs first US copyright law

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.