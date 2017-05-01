Sports Listen

1 dead in Jonesboro shooting, 1 suspect arrested, 1 sought

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 7:55 pm < a min read
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Police say one man was killed and six people were wounded in a shooting in northeast Arkansas and one man has been arrested while a second man is being sought.

Police said in a news release that 18-year-old Monterio Barnes was dead at the scene of the shooting shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in Jonesboro.

The conditions of the six wounded taken to hospital have not been disclosed.

Police say one suspect was arrested after surrendering to police and an arrest warrant was issued for a second man in connection with the shooting.

Police say the shooting occurred after a fight broke out during a private party in the basement of a building in downtown Jonesboro.

