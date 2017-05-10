10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DIPLOMATIC AREA IN KABUL HIT WITH MASSIVE EXPLOSION

Officials say a suicide car bombing in the highly secured area kills at least 80 people and wounds 350 more as the blast sent a huge plume of smoke over the Afghan capital.

2. RUSSIAN WARSHIPS HIT ISLAMIC STATE GROUP POSITIONS IN SYRIA

Moscow says its missiles hit the extremists’ heavy weapons and fighters whom the group deployed and moved to Palmyra from its stronghold of Raqqa.

3. TRUMP TO WORLD LEADERS: CALL ME MAYBE — ON MY CELLPHONE

The move is an unusual invitation that breaks diplomatic protocol and raises concerns about the security and secrecy of the U.S. commander in chief’s communications.

4. FLYNN AGREES TO PROVIDE SOME REQUESTED DOCUMENTS

The former national security adviser will provide records to the Senate intelligence committee as part of its probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, the AP learns.

5. PENTAGON MISSILE DEFENSE PROGRAM SCORES A WIN

The oft-criticized system destroyed a mock warhead over the Pacific with an interceptor that is key to protecting U.S. territory from a North Korean attack.

6. WHAT PORTLAND SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY SAID AFTER ATTACK

Jeremy Joseph Christian, charged with fatally stabbing two men who tried to shield young women from an anti-Muslim tirade in Oregon, appeared to brag about the attacks after his arrest, saying “that’s what liberalism gets you,” court documents say.

7. WHY KIM JONG UN CLINGS TO NUCLEAR PROGRAM

North Korean propaganda shows how Pyongyang has a very deliberate strategy to ensure the survival of its ruling regime, AP finds.

8. HOW PEOPLE FEEL ABOUT GOP HEALTH CARE BILL

Trump calls the House-passed legislation a “great plan,” but a new poll finds that three out of four Americans do not believe it fulfills most of his promises.

9. PALESTINIAN ‘POWER’ STRUGGLE LITERAL TOO

Gaza’s 2 million people endure daily electricity cuts of 14 to 18 hours at a time and now face even longer blackouts because of an escalating power struggle between Palestinian governments.

10. NEST LABS ADDS GOOGLE’S FACIAL RECOGNITION TECHNOLOGY

A high-resolution security camera would provide a glimpse at the potential for increasingly intelligent computers to see and understand everything going on in people’s homes.