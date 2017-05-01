Sports Listen

Judge denies bail for 3 men in 6-year-old’s shooting death

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — A judge has denied bailed to three Mississippi men accused of killing a 6-year-old boy.

Madison County Justice Court Judge Bruce McKinley sent co-defendants Byron McBride Jr., Dwan Wakefield Jr. and D’Allen Washington back to jail until at least a late June hearing.

District Attorney Michael Guest told reporters after the hearing that prosecutors haven’t decided yet whether they will seek the death penalty against McBride.

The other two are ineligible for the death penalty because they were younger than 18 when the crime was committed.

The three men are accused in the Thursday shooting death of Kingston Frazier. Frazier was asleep in the back of his mother’s car when it was stolen.

Court papers show Wakefield told investigators McBride stole the car and shot Frazier.

