Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't unscathed by cyber attack How SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 2 found dead in…

2 found dead in plane wreckage under snow in California

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 8:58 am < a min read
Share

LOYALTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the wreckage of a small plane buried in snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains in Northern California and the bodies of a couple missing for more than a month inside it.

Sierra County sheriff’s officials say a snowmobiler found a piece of the plane’s tail near Yuba Pass.

Searchers last Thursday located the separated cockpit buried in in 6-7 feet (1.8-2.1 meters) of snow. Mark and Brenda Richard were inside.

The single engine plane departed April 17 from the Truckee-Tahoe Airport near the Nevada border.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Relatives reported the couple from Santa Rosa missing after the plane did not land as planned at the Petaluma Municipal Airport north of San Francisco.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat newspaper reported (http://bit.ly/2q8UKfk) Saturday that the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

___

Information from: The Santa Rosa Press Democrat, http://www.pressdemocrat.com

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 2 found dead in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Nuclear Security Agency employees participate in Bike to Work Day

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.