4 ordered to trial in beating death of Somali cab driver

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Four men have been ordered to stand trial in Pennsylvania in the death of a Somali immigrant cab driver in Pittsburgh.

Prosecutors allege the group wanted to rob a pizza delivery driver on the night of Feb. 21 but due to the late hour opted for a cab driver. Authorities say the men punched, kicked and beat 31-year-old Ramadhan Mohamed, who died later at a hospital.

A judge Friday ordered the suspects held without bond on homicide and other charges. They are expected to be arraigned in June.

When he died, Mohamed was married with a 2-year-old son and his wife was pregnant. The Islamic Center of Pittsburgh called for a hate crime investigation. Police said they found no evidence the beating was motivated by Mohamed’s nationality, race or religion.