Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 4 ordered to trial…

4 ordered to trial in beating death of Somali cab driver

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 12:44 pm < a min read
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Four men have been ordered to stand trial in Pennsylvania in the death of a Somali immigrant cab driver in Pittsburgh.

Prosecutors allege the group wanted to rob a pizza delivery driver on the night of Feb. 21 but due to the late hour opted for a cab driver. Authorities say the men punched, kicked and beat 31-year-old Ramadhan Mohamed, who died later at a hospital.

A judge Friday ordered the suspects held without bond on homicide and other charges. They are expected to be arraigned in June.

When he died, Mohamed was married with a 2-year-old son and his wife was pregnant. The Islamic Center of Pittsburgh called for a hate crime investigation. Police said they found no evidence the beating was motivated by Mohamed’s nationality, race or religion.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 4 ordered to trial…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.