PITTSBURGH (AP) — Four men have been ordered to stand trial in Pennsylvania in the death of a Somali immigrant cab driver in Pittsburgh.
Prosecutors allege the group wanted to rob a pizza delivery driver on the night of Feb. 21 but due to the late hour opted for a cab driver. Authorities say the men punched, kicked and beat 31-year-old Ramadhan Mohamed, who died later at a hospital.
A judge Friday ordered the suspects held without bond on homicide and other charges. They are expected to be arraigned in June.
When he died, Mohamed was married with a 2-year-old son and his wife was pregnant. The Islamic Center of Pittsburgh called for a hate crime investigation. Police said they found no evidence the beating was motivated by Mohamed’s nationality, race or religion.
Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.