Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 5 Ohio teachers resign…

5 Ohio teachers resign after leaving school camp to drink

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 3:57 pm < a min read
Share

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Five Ohio teachers have resigned after they slipped out of a sixth-grade camping trip for drinks and dinner.

The Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2s2dWwz ) the Washington Local Schools in Toledo announced the resignations Friday. Two tutors who accompanied the teachers on the dinner outings won’t have their contracts renewed for the next school year.

The teachers were given until Friday to resign.

School district officials say the students remained supervised by parents, counselors and other teachers during the absences at a YMCA camp in Michigan earlier this month.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

The teachers received additional pay to accompany children on the five-day trip. They will continue to be paid until June 8.

The president of the district’s teachers’ union referred question by The Blade to an attorney, who didn’t return calls seeking comment.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 5 Ohio teachers resign…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.