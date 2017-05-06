Sports Listen

6-year-old’s plea to end violence goes viral

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 6:00 pm < a min read
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 6-year-old St. Louis boy’s plea for an end to violence has been viewed by tens of thousands of people.

Jeffrey Laney’s mother posted the video on her Facebook page last week. It shows Jeffrey pleading for the safety of himself and his family, saying, “I don’t want nothing to happen to all my family, and I’m really serious because I’m really scared to die and I’m really scared for my family to die.”

Nearly 100,000 people had viewed the video by Monday afternoon.

Jeffrey’s mother, Leanndra Cheatham, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2qOwy4Y ) that Jeffrey was upset after watching her struggle to deal with the shooting death of her 17-year-old cousin. Taylor Simpson died in a drive-by shooting last month in University City, a St. Louis suburb.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

