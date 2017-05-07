Sports Listen

U.S. News

7-year-old accidentally shot at Louisiana elementary school

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 3:35 pm < a min read
MOSS BLUFF, La. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy was accidentally shot in a first-grade classroom by another student in Louisiana. Nobody else was wounded.

Calcasieu (KAL-kuh-shoo) Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the boy was shot a few minutes before 8 a.m. Monday. Police said in a news release that the boy was in surgery.

Mancuso says the loaded gun fell out of a first-grader’s backpack in the classroom, where a second student picked it up. The sheriff says the gun went off by accident.

The sheriff says neither child will be held responsible because they’re so young. He says the district attorney’s office will decide whether to charge the gun’s owner.

School superintendent Karl Bruchhaus says Moss Bluff Elementary School was holding a field day, and few students were aware of the shooting.

