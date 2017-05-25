Sports Listen

$95.6M awarded to Philadelphia building collapse survivor

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 9:26 pm < a min read
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An arbitrator has awarded $95.6 million to a Ukrainian immigrant who was seriously injured in a 2013 Philadelphia building collapse.

An attorney for Mariya Plekan announced the division of the $227 million settlement on Thursday.

Plekan was expected to receive the largest individual portion of the settlement announced in February after a 17-week civil trial.

Six people were killed and 13 injured when a towering brick wall left unbraced during a demolition project crushed an adjacent Salvation Army store on June 5, 2013. One of the injured died a few weeks later. The jury had found the Salvation Army and building owner, a New York real estate speculator, largely responsible.

Plekan, who was a frequent shopper at the Salvation Army store, was buried beneath the rubble for 13 hours.

