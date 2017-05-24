Sports Listen

Alabama teen fatally shot days after high school graduation

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 7:48 am < a min read
DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama teen has been fatally shot just days after his high school graduation.

AL.com reports (http://bit.ly/2rgvojJ ) 19-year-old Kendarrius Dewayne Martin was found with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon in a Dothan park. Police spent the night gathering evidence and conducting interviews, and have not released what caused the shooting or the names of any suspects.

Martin graduated from Dothan High School on Saturday. Dothan High’s football coach Kevin Jackson says Martin was bound for a Minnesota community college on a football scholarship after four years on the high school team. He says Martin was a leader and “destined for greatness to do good.”

