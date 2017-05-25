Sports Listen

Trending:

On hold with the IRS?What to know about taking a buyoutTrump budget targets federal LEOs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Family: Man killed in…

Family: Man killed in ambulance crash was battling cancer

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 6:29 pm < a min read
Share

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (AP) — A family member says a 64-year-old man killed in an ambulance crash along an upstate New York road had been battling cancer for five years and had been in constant pain.

Police say Christopher Aerneke of Sloansville was heading home after a week in the hospital when the private ambulance carrying him crashed Wednesday evening in Duanesburg, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Albany.

Aerneke’s sister, Sharon Aitchison, tells WTEN (http://bit.ly/2rE8wuE ) her brother had been very ill with cancer and in need of constant care.

The Schenectady County sheriff’s office is investigating what caused the ambulance to veer off Route 20 and hit a tree.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

The sheriff says the 21-year-old Mohawk Ambulance Service driver and a 20-year-old emergency medical technician riding with the patient were treated for injuries.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Family: Man killed in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

POTUS and FLOTUS tour the Sistine Chapel

Today in History

1861: Lincoln suspends writ of habeas corpus during Civil War

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9077 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.5678 0.0131 3.69%
L 2030 28.5400 0.0210 5.24%
L 2040 30.7565 0.0260 6.00%
L 2050 17.6492 0.0165 6.69%
G Fund 15.3288 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8271 0.0183 1.75%
C Fund 33.4263 0.0839 7.16%
S Fund 43.2078 0.1105 5.78%
I Fund 28.0650 -0.0678 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.