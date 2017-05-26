Armed man arrested at Phoenix Comicon; security to increase

PHOENIX (AP) — Police are adding extra security at the Phoenix Comicon following the arrest of a man armed with guns and ammunition who allegedly posted online threats against officers.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says the 30-year-old man was in possession of three handguns, a shotgun, a knife, ammunition, and a variety of other hand-held weapons along with wearing body armor.

He was taken into custody Thursday without incident after a brief struggle with police at the Phoenix Convention Center. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Fortune says officers working at the venue were alerted about noon to a suspicious man making threats against police on social media and the postings included photos of officers working the event.

Prop weapons carried into the four-day event are supposed to be inspected by security staff, but police say the man’s weapons weren’t checked.

The entertainment and comic convention began Thursday.