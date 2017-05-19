Atlanta police officer fired after tourist is shot on street

ATLANTA (AP) — Documents show that an Atlanta police officer who shot a tourist who was in town to attend a motocross event at the Georgia Dome has been fired.

WSB-TV reports (http://2wsb.tv/2qAxtpH ) that it obtained documents that Sgt. Mathieu Cadeau was notified of the firing May 8.

Authorities said Cadeau was working an off-duty job directing traffic near the dome in February.

Cadeau told investigators that he shot Noel Hall of Morganton, North Carolina, because he feared for his safety. Officials said at the time that Hall disregarded the officer’s commands and drove in his direction.

But Hall told WSB that he and his family drove around the officer, not at him, and the officer responded by shooting him and missing his heart by a couple of inches.

No charges have been filed.

