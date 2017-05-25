Sports Listen

Attempt to rebrand Harlem as ‘SoHa’ leaves residents fuming

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 9:23 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Community activists in New York City say an attempt to rebrand a section of Harlem as “SoHa” — short for South Harlem — is insulting and another sign of gentrification run amok.

NY1 reports (http://bit.ly/2rTh9i0) that community board member Danni Tyson says no real estate company, coffee shop or business should be using the term SoHa to refer to Harlem.

His comments were in response to some business people rebranding the area from 110th Street to 125th Streets in Manhattan as SoHa.

Democrat Brian Benjamin, who won Tuesday’s special election for Harlem’s state senate seat, says the rebranding effort is akin to someone trying to rob Harlem residents of their culture.

Nicknames such as TriBeCa, Nolita and SoHo have been in vogue for those trendy Manhattan neighborhoods for years.

