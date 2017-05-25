Attorneys: Salvadoran Colonel’s health declining in new jail

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Defense attorneys say medical care for a former Salvadoran colonel accused of helping to plot five killings is declining since his transfer to a new facility to await a final decision on his extradition.
A lawyer for Inocente Orlando Montano Morales says in a filing that routine blood sugar checks were missed and he has had a fever and other symptoms indicating that he could have a new infection.
Judge Terrence Boyle had tried to send Montano to a federal prison hospital because of concerns about his health, but the transfer wasn’t possible. Instead, he was sent from a North Carolina lockup to a Virginia jail.
The U.S. Marshals Service said it was following procedures for reviewing Montano’s complaints but couldn’t provide details.
Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.