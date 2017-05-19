Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Electrical odor forces American…

Electrical odor forces American Airlines flight to divert

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 8:39 pm < a min read
Share

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — An American Airlines flight has made an unscheduled landing at a North Carolina airport after a strong electrical odor was detected on board.

Spokeswoman Katie Cody said Flight 1889 from Charlotte to Hartford, Connecticut, was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, where it landed safely at 5:01 p.m. Friday.

Cody said three crewmembers were taken to the hospital as a precaution. She said a maintenance crew is evaluating the Airbus 320.

A statement from Raleigh-Durham said six others on the flight were checked out by medical responders, but declined to go to the hospital.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Another American flight diverted on its way to Charlotte. Flight 1866 from Providence, Rhode Island, to Charlotte, reported an engine-related issue en route and diverted to Hartford. No one was hurt.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Electrical odor forces American…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.