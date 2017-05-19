Sports Listen

Bishop gets hate mail for St. Patrick’s Day-Lent meat ruling

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 4:07 pm < a min read
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh’s Roman Catholic bishop says he got hate mail for allowing church members to eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day, which this year fell on a Friday during Lent.

The Tribune-Review (http://bit.ly/2q4ji8k ) says Bishop David Zubik touched on that subject and others during a Friday breakfast with reporters marking World Communications Day.

Zubik says some Catholics wrote to tell him, “You’re sending us to hell. Who do you think you are to be able to tell us we can eat meat?”

Zubik says there is a need for less hatred and fear in the world.

He’s hopeful that President Donald Trump and Pope Francis will have a positive exchange when they meet during Trump’s trip abroad. He says he would “love to be a fly on the wall.”

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com

