Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Body farm for researchers…

Body farm for researchers and detectives opens near Tampa

By TAMARA LUSH May 12, 2017 2:40 pm < a min read
Share

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (AP) — A body farm is being planted in Florida. It’s a scientific facility for the study of how dead bodies decompose.

Officials broke ground Friday on the Adam Kennedy Forensics Field, a five-acre patch of land north of Tampa.

Forensic experts and law enforcement officers hope to turn the center into the world’s biggest of its kind, enabling researchers to study facets of decomposition, including how the environment, weather and other factors affect the body.

Four bodies will be buried in the coming days. Next January, professors at USF will exhume them and lead detectives through a course of study.

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
Advertisement

The facility is named after a school principal who died in a car crash; His body is among the first to be buried.

Related Topics
All News Science News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Body farm for researchers…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

James Webb space telescope arrives in Houston for testing

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8544 -0.0072 2.24%
L 2020 25.4562 -0.0216 3.69%
L 2030 28.3652 -0.0400 5.24%
L 2040 30.5428 -0.0519 6.00%
L 2050 17.5151 -0.0347 6.69%
G Fund 15.3165 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.6876 0.0086 1.75%
C Fund 33.2629 -0.0614 7.16%
S Fund 43.1278 -0.2451 5.78%
I Fund 27.5463 -0.0418 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.