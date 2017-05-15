Sports Listen

Boy, 11, killed in East Texas school bus crash

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 10:58 pm < a min read
SHELBYVILLE, Texas (AP) — An 11-year-old boy has been killed in a crash involving the school bus on which he was riding on a rural road near the Texas-Louisiana border.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash Monday involved a school bus from the Shelbyville Independent School District. DPS Trooper David Hendry says the bus was turning from Farm Road 130 onto a county road when it was hit by a pickup truck from behind about 70 miles southwest of Shreveport, Louisiana, and 180 miles east of Dallas. Hendry said the bus overturned, killing the boy.

The DPS said only that there were multiple students injured in the crash but provided no details. Lufkin television station KTRE reported school district officials declined comment, and messages from The Associated Press went unanswered.

