Sports Listen

Trending:

State of OPM's retirement backlogSenate confirms latest Trump pickHave you thanked a fed?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Read the text of our online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II.

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Bystanders lift SUV off…

Bystanders lift SUV off girl, 9, pinned in crash

By The Associated Press May 9, 2017 4:02 pm < a min read
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Good Samaritans banded together to lift an SUV off a 9-year-old girl after a crash in Philadelphia.

The girl and her 10-year-old sister were struck Sunday night while crossing a street.

Surveillance video shows people gathering almost immediately around the SUV and moving the rear end to free the girl, who was pinned beneath the back left tire.

The girl was hospitalized in critical condition. Her aunt says she was in a lot of pain but was brave and didn’t cry.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Her sister was reported in stable condition.

Police are still investigating.

Related Topics
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Bystanders lift SUV off…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1914: Wilson proclaims first Mother’s Day holiday

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor welds in the ship’s machine shop

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8598 -0.0071 2.24%
L 2020 25.4739 -0.0225 3.69%
L 2030 28.3984 -0.0423 5.24%
L 2040 30.5855 -0.0551 6.00%
L 2050 17.5431 -0.0365 6.69%
G Fund 15.3137 0.0029 0.78%
F Fund 17.7005 -0.0151 1.75%
C Fund 33.3067 0.0042 7.16%
S Fund 43.1740 -0.2055 5.78%
I Fund 27.6403 -0.1579 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.