Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Car smashes into gas…

Car smashes into gas station pump, causing fire: 1 killed

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 6:04 am < a min read
Share

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A fire at a gas station ignited by a car slamming into a pump has killed one person in Florida.

Local news organizations report the fire erupted at a BP station in Dania Beach on Tuesday night after a driver plowed into a gas pump, killing a person.

Broadcast outlet WTVJ reports no one was pumping gas at the time of the crash, and the impact was so strong that the pump nearly ended up on a nearby road.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says traffic homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances of the crash, and authorities add that the victim wasn’t immediately identified.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Car smashes into gas…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine watches herd of camels in Kuwait

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.