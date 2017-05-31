Sports Listen

Trending:

What the FY18 budget means to youWhat's stopping cloud migration?Ripple effect to EPA cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Carriage horse breaks free,…

Carriage horse breaks free, runs through rush hour traffic

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 1:19 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City carriage horse is safely back in its stable after breaking free and running wild through rush hour traffic.

The horse, a 12-year-old mare named Goldie, broke free on Tuesday while being taken back to her stable in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan. Witnesses say Goldie soon went into a full gallop, cutting off cars and running across streets.

After running eleven blocks, Goldie returned to her stable on her own. She was not injured.

A carriage driver says it wasn’t that big of a deal and tells WNBC-TV that Goldie probably wanted some exercise after a slow day at work.

Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Carriage horse breaks free,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver somersaults at NY Aquarium during Fleet Week

Today in History

1922: Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.