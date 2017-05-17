Chicago man charged in fatal beating posted on Facebook

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man is being held without bond in the fatal beating of another man that someone videotaped on a cellphone and later posted on Facebook.

Prosecutors say the beating of 41-year-old Charles Johnson occurred Nov. 28. Antwan McNutt was arrested May 9 in Madison, Wisconsin, and is charged with first-degree murder.

Assistant State’s Attorney Craig Taczy said Wednesday the beating of Johnson occurred outside a Chicago Transit Authority rail station in the middle of the day. Taczy says McNutt encountered Johnson and began beating him with a bottle.

Taczy told a judge Wednesday in court that several people watched the beating and at least one took a cellphone video. It was later posted on Facebook.

Assistant Public Defender Brett Balmer says McNutt isn’t believed to have videotaped the attack or posted it online.