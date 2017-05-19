Chief of Delaware prisons leaves post, takes new state job

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The head of the division in charge of Delaware’s prisons has left the post in the wake of a fatal inmate riot and hostage taking.

Department of Correction officials confirmed Friday that Christopher Klein is no longer chief of the Bureau of Prisons.

Officials said Klein has taken a new job in the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, which is headed by former DOC Commissioner Robert Coupe.

As bureau chief, Klein oversaw Delaware’s four prisons, including the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.

Inmates took over a building at Vaughn on Feb. 1, taking four staffers hostage. Correctional officer Steven Floyd was killed.

The former warden at Vaughn, David Pierce, has been reassigned.