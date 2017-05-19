Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Chief of Delaware prisons…

Chief of Delaware prisons leaves post, takes new state job

By RANDALL CHASE May 19, 2017 1:10 pm < a min read
Share

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The head of the division in charge of Delaware’s prisons has left the post in the wake of a fatal inmate riot and hostage taking.

Department of Correction officials confirmed Friday that Christopher Klein is no longer chief of the Bureau of Prisons.

Officials said Klein has taken a new job in the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, which is headed by former DOC Commissioner Robert Coupe.

As bureau chief, Klein oversaw Delaware’s four prisons, including the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Advertisement

Inmates took over a building at Vaughn on Feb. 1, taking four staffers hostage. Correctional officer Steven Floyd was killed.

The former warden at Vaughn, David Pierce, has been reassigned.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Chief of Delaware prisons…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Lawmakers review 'critical canine contributions' to DHS mission

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8471 0.0082 2.24%
L 2020 25.4136 0.0224 3.69%
L 2030 28.2736 0.0398 5.24%
L 2040 30.4210 0.0505 6.00%
L 2050 17.4309 0.0333 6.69%
G Fund 15.3231 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8445 -0.0223 1.75%
C Fund 32.8855 0.1210 7.16%
S Fund 42.4349 0.1570 5.78%
I Fund 27.7660 -0.0192 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.