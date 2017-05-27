Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Coast Guard calls off…

Coast Guard calls off search for missing boaters off Georgia

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 11:23 am < a min read
Share

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The Coast Guard says it has called off its search for three boaters missing off the coast of Georgia since Tuesday.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that it suspended the search Friday evening after searching the ocean waters northeast of Georgia’s Tybee Island for more than 72 hours. The statement did not identify the missing boaters.

An emergency beacon Tuesday evening had alerted the Coast Guard, which found the 47-foot (14-meter) fishing boat, Miss Debbie, overturned in the water. Parts of coastal Georgia were experiencing severe thunderstorms at the time.

No people were found with the vessel.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson said the boat is based in Swan Quarter, North Carolina.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Coast Guard calls off…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.