Convicted killer lunges at co-defendant while verdicts read

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 9:29 am < a min read
BOSTON (AP) — One of four people charged with murder lunged at a co-defendant and shouted profanities and “I’m not going to forget!” while their guilty verdicts were being read in a Boston courtroom.

Omar Bonner, Omar Denton, Andrew Robertson, and Javaine Watson were convicted Wednesday in the December 2013 shooting death of 25-year-old Romeo McCubbin in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood.

The Boston Herald reports that during the reading of the verdicts, Watson lunged at Robertson and shouted at him before being dragged out. The judge called it “pandemonium.”

Prosecutors say Watson drove Robertson to the scene, Robertson shot McCubbin repeatedly as he sat in his vehicle and Watson drove them away. Bonner and Denton then approached on foot. Bonner shot McCubbin again and Denton kicked him as he lay on the ground.

