Cops save child from SUV teetering on hill after driver ODs

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 10:17 am < a min read
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police in Pittsburgh say an SUV with a child in the backseat nearly flipped over a steep hillside after the driver and passenger overdosed on what investigators believe was heroin.

Officers responded to the report of a vehicle off the road on Monday afternoon. Officers found the Chevy Blazer tipping precariously toward the hill.

The Tribune-Review (http://bit.ly/2qL2zuz) reports the driver and passenger were slumped over in the front seat and a young child was crying for help in the back seat.

Officers had to remove the driver and passenger from the two-door SUV to get to the child.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Mark Cuda, faces charges including reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and child endangerment.

Passenger Brandon Wible faces several drug charges. No attorney information is available online.

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com

