Court grants search of…

Court grants search of machete attack suspect’s laptop

By The Associated Press May 11, 2017 10:53 am < a min read
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A district court has approved the search of a laptop used by the man accused of attacking students with a machete at a coffee shop at Transylvania University in central Kentucky.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports (http://bit.ly/2qv6A7p) the affidavit in support of the search warrant for 19-year-old Mitchell W. Adkins’ laptop cites his 2015 post on BuzzFeed as a community contributor titled “Discrimination of Conservatives in Liberal Arts.” Lexington police detective Steve McCown says Adkins “proclaimed his distaste with Transylvania’s political atmosphere and intolerance for political affiliation” in the post.

A witness says Adkins asked about the political affiliations of the cafe patrons before the April 28 attack.

Police say two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges May 1 and was released on $25,500 bond.

