Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Detroit man cleared of…

Detroit man cleared of murder leaves prison after 25 years

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 12:36 pm 1 min read
Share

DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on a decision to throw out a Detroit man’s murder conviction after 25 years (all times local):

___

12:25 p.m.

A Detroit man has walked out of prison after 25 years, after tests showed he was convicted of murder with sham evidence.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Desmond Ricks met his legal team Friday at a prison in western Michigan, a few hours after a judge threw out his conviction. New tests showed the bullets removed from a victim in 1992 don’t match the gun that was described at trial as the murder weapon.

Ricks’ case was reopened at the request of the Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school. He claimed he was framed by police in 1992. His suspicions grew in 2008 when the Detroit police crime lab was shut down because of bad work.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office agreed that Ricks’ conviction should be set aside.

___

8:48 a.m.

A judge has thrown out the second-degree murder conviction of a Detroit man who accused police of framing him with phony evidence and his mother’s gun more than two decades ago.

How does President Trump's budget proposal impact your agency?

Tests show one of the two bullets removed from the victim doesn’t match the gun that was presented to jurors back in 1992. The other bullet was too mangled for analysis.

Desmond Ricks’ case was reopened at the request of the University of Michigan law school’s Innocence Clinic.

Director David Moran tells The Associated Press that prosecutors agreed that the conviction should be overturned, and Judge Richard Skutt signed the order Friday.

Ricks, now 51 years old, was charged with shooting an acquaintance outside a Detroit fast-food restaurant. Police later arrested him and seized his mother’s gun.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Detroit man cleared of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9229 0.0152 2.24%
L 2020 25.6056 0.0378 3.69%
L 2030 28.6043 0.0643 5.24%
L 2040 30.8366 0.0801 6.00%
L 2050 17.7006 0.0514 6.69%
G Fund 15.3297 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8413 0.0142 1.75%
C Fund 33.5795 0.1532 7.16%
S Fund 43.2685 0.0607 5.78%
I Fund 28.1386 0.0736 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.