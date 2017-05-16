Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Estranged husband of Ohio…

Estranged husband of Ohio house fire victim in custody

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 12:46 pm < a min read
Share

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The estranged husband of one of seven people who died in an Akron house fire has been detained on a suspected parole violation.

Authorities did not specify the violation. They say Patrick Boggs’ wife died in an Akron house fire early Monday along with her partner and five children. Officials have not said whether Boggs is a suspect in the fire that killed 38-year-old Angela Boggs and the other victims.

Boggs spent more than 12 years in prison for beating his wife and threatening to set her on fire in 2001. Court records show he has a history of alcoholism and domestic abuse. He is being held at a county jail.

Investigators haven’t determined the origin of the fire. They expect lab test results this week.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about progress and best practices for data center optimization.
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Estranged husband of Ohio…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson narrowly escapes impeachment by Senate vote

Fed Photo of the Day

National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on May 15

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8819 0.0217 2.24%
L 2020 25.5183 0.0534 3.69%
L 2030 28.4667 0.0912 5.24%
L 2040 30.6687 0.1148 6.00%
L 2050 17.5953 0.0748 6.69%
G Fund 15.3203 0.0029 0.78%
F Fund 17.7544 0.0019 1.75%
C Fund 33.3771 0.1625 7.16%
S Fund 43.2694 0.3181 5.78%
I Fund 27.8087 0.1143 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.