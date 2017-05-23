Ex-church treasurer ordered to pay back more than $201,000

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — A former church treasurer in Kentucky has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison and must repay more than $201,000 taken from the church.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Delanie L. Tillman, former treasurer of the Greater Norris Baptist Church in western Kentucky, reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. The agreement says Tillman made unauthorized wire transfers and wrote unauthorized checks from the church’s funds from 2004 to 2014.

Tillman was sentenced Monday by Chief Judge Joseph H. McKinley Jr. in Owensboro.

U.S. Attorney John Kuhn says the plea agreement ensures Tillman “will pay back every penny that was not hers to take.” Tillman had been charged in an 11-count indictment.

The FBI had joined police in investigating the case.