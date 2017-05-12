Sports Listen

Ex-prep school official, Teacher of Year admits sex assault

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017
BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire prep school admissions officer in the 1970s who went on to become Teacher of the Year at another school has pleaded guilty to a sexual assault charge and has to register as a sex offender.

A judge on Friday approved a plea agreement for 75-year-old Arthur Peekel, whose 12-month sentence was suspended.

Peekel was charged from his time at Phillips Exeter Academy. He was accused of assaulting a 14-year-old visiting the school in 1973.

Peekel went on to teach at an Illinois high school, where he was named Teacher of the Year in 1992. Officials there said they were unaware of the Exeter allegations when they hired him, and none were made against him there.

