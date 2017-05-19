Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » FBI: 3 more gang…

FBI: 3 more gang members arrested; 7 still sought

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 5:38 pm < a min read
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Three more people have been taken into custody in connection with a five-state sweep that targeted members of the United Blood Nation gang, and seven more are still being sought.

The FBI said in a statement on Friday that two of the suspects were taken into custody Friday morning in Charlotte, while the third turned himself in to authorities in Columbia, South Carolina, on Thursday. Seven others remain at large.

Federal prosecutors announced on Thursday that 83 members of United Blood Nation had been indicted as part of a five-state crackdown on gang activity. The U.S. Department of Justice said more than 600 federal, state and local law enforcement officers carried out the arrest warrants in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Florida and New York.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » FBI: 3 more gang…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8471 0.0082 2.24%
L 2020 25.4136 0.0224 3.69%
L 2030 28.2736 0.0398 5.24%
L 2040 30.4210 0.0505 6.00%
L 2050 17.4309 0.0333 6.69%
G Fund 15.3231 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8445 -0.0223 1.75%
C Fund 32.8855 0.1210 7.16%
S Fund 42.4349 0.1570 5.78%
I Fund 27.7660 -0.0192 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.