Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Register for access to the transcript of our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer.

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Federal investigators head to…

Federal investigators head to deadly jet crash site

By DAVID PORTER May 16, 2017 12:36 am < a min read
Share

CARLSTADT, N.J. (AP) — Federal investigators will be at the site of a deadly jet crash near a small airport outside New York City Tuesday, working to determine what caused the aircraft to go down.

Police say two crew members were killed when the Learjet 35 crashed among small warehouses and industrial buildings Monday afternoon in Carlstadt a quarter-mile (400 meters) from the runway at Teterboro Airport.

There were no passengers aboard and no one on the ground was injured.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment of impact and then a huge fireball.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about government’s VDI initiatives with analysis from Army and Military Health System. Register now for the free webinar.
Advertisement

Two of the three buildings involved in the crash sustained fire damage. Police say 13 vehicles also were damaged.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board will inspect the crash site Tuesday.

Related Topics
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Federal investigators head to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Washington, D.C. made official capital of United States

Fed Photo of the Day

Nuclear Regulatory Commission scientist crowned Miss USA

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8819 0.0217 2.24%
L 2020 25.5183 0.0534 3.69%
L 2030 28.4667 0.0912 5.24%
L 2040 30.6687 0.1148 6.00%
L 2050 17.5953 0.0748 6.69%
G Fund 15.3203 0.0029 0.78%
F Fund 17.7544 0.0019 1.75%
C Fund 33.3771 0.1625 7.16%
S Fund 43.2694 0.3181 5.78%
I Fund 27.8087 0.1143 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.