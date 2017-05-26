Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Feds: Man tried to…

Feds: Man tried to bite flight attendant, jumped from plane

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 2:10 pm < a min read
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities say an airline passenger tried to bite a flight attendant, then jumped out of the aircraft and onto the tarmac at a North Carolina airport.

Local media outlets report 22-year-old Tu Lon Sein appeared in federal court Friday on a charge of assaulting/intimidating a flight crew member.

Court documents say the man was aboard American Airlines flight 5242 on Thursday. As it was backing away from the gate at Charlotte Douglas International Airport for the trip to New Bern, a man got out of his seat and tried to open the main door. When the flight attendant and two passengers tried to intervene, the man attempted to bite the attendant’s hand.

The man then made his way to the galley, pried open the door and jumped.

Federal retirement experts sound alarm on Trump's budget proposal
Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Feds: Man tried to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9229 0.0152 2.24%
L 2020 25.6056 0.0378 3.69%
L 2030 28.6043 0.0643 5.24%
L 2040 30.8366 0.0801 6.00%
L 2050 17.7006 0.0514 6.69%
G Fund 15.3297 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8413 0.0142 1.75%
C Fund 33.5795 0.1532 7.16%
S Fund 43.2685 0.0607 5.78%
I Fund 28.1386 0.0736 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.