U.S. News

Firefighters report multiple deaths in blaze at Akron home

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 7:41 am < a min read
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Firefighters say multiple people have died in a fire at a northeast Ohio home.

The number of victims and their names weren’t immediately released at the scene early Monday morning in Akron, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

Crews responding to the site around 3 a.m. found a house in flames. There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.

WKYC-TV reports that arson investigators were among the officials at the scene.

