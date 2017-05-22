Sports Listen

Flash flood watches cover parts of 6 southern states

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 8:54 am < a min read
ATLANTA (AP) — Flash flood watches extend across a half-dozen states as torrential rains are expected in many areas of the South after a weekend of downpours.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood watches from the Texas Gulf coast through large parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia on Monday morning.

The western Florida Panhandle also was under a flash flood watch.

Forecasters say weekend rains have saturated the ground in several areas. Montgomery, Alabama, received more than 8 inches of rain on Saturday, and neighboring counties got more than 6 inches.

May of the areas covered by the flash flood watch could get as much as 5 inches of additional rainfall.

The heaviest storms early Monday were rolling through parts of southeast Texas and Louisiana.

